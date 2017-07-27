Bears' Markus Wheaton: Participating in training camp
Wheaton (shoulder) is on the field for Wednesday's practice session, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
This isn't a big surprise, as news regarding his recovery had been positive throughout the off-season, and Wheaton will be competing for an opportunity to be in the starting lineup. With Cameron Meredith and Kevin White ahead of Wheaton on the depth chart, Wheaton is most likely competing to be on the field when the team goes to sets with three receivers. Since the Bears are expected to have a run-heavy offense, a role as a third receiver would likely have sporadic fantasy value.
More News
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Chance to start•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Nearing return to full health•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Gets $5 million guaranteed from Bears•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Expects to be healthy for OTAs•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Lands deal with Bears•
-
Steelers' Markus Wheaton: Not getting much interest from Steelers•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...
-
Colts options hinge on fit Luck
Andrew Luck's shoulder casts a shadow over what could be a prolific Fantasy offense.
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...