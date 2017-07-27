Bears' Markus Wheaton: Participating in training camp

Wheaton (shoulder) is on the field for Wednesday's practice session, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

This isn't a big surprise, as news regarding his recovery had been positive throughout the off-season, and Wheaton will be competing for an opportunity to be in the starting lineup. With Cameron Meredith and Kevin White ahead of Wheaton on the depth chart, Wheaton is most likely competing to be on the field when the team goes to sets with three receivers. Since the Bears are expected to have a run-heavy offense, a role as a third receiver would likely have sporadic fantasy value.