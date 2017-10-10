Bears' Markus Wheaton: Posts first reception of 2017 on Monday
Wheaton caught one pass for nine yards in Monday's loss to the Vikings.
After being targeted once over his first two games of the season, Wheaton was targeted four times with Mitchell Trubisky under center. Although he's not a fantasy factor right now, should he be able to develop some chemistry with the rookie quarterback, he could see his value rise quickly.
More News
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Catchless on Thursday night•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Silent in Chicago debut•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Removed from injury report•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Could debut against former team•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Left inactive for Week 2•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire Priorities
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham or Charles Clay? Looking for some running back depth?...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
MNF breakdown: McKinnon steps up
Miss Monday Night Football? Chris Towers has all the details from a surprisingly compelling...
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....