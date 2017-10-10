Play

Bears' Markus Wheaton: Posts first reception of 2017 on Monday

Wheaton caught one pass for nine yards in Monday's loss to the Vikings.

After being targeted once over his first two games of the season, Wheaton was targeted four times with Mitchell Trubisky under center. Although he's not a fantasy factor right now, should he be able to develop some chemistry with the rookie quarterback, he could see his value rise quickly.

