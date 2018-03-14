Wheaton was released by the Bears on Wednesday.

Wheaton was a complete bust in the first season of a two-year, $11 million contract, catching three of 17 targets for 51 yards in 11 games. The Bears have reached agreements with Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel, while Wheaton will look for a new home to compete for a roster spot. The 2013 third-round pick has seven receptions since 2015, with injuries playing a major role in his struggles. He's only 27 and does still own a career mark of 14.2 yards per catch.