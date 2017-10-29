Bears' Markus Wheaton: Remains sidelined Week 8
Wheaton (groin) is listed as inactive Sunday at New Orleans.
Less than three weeks removed from a torn groin, Wheaton hasn't entered the 4-to-6 week timetable for his return. Perhaps he'll get healthy enough during the Bears' Week 9 bye, but the Bears won't file an official injury report again until Nov. 9, so his next game action is unclear at this point.
