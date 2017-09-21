Bears' Markus Wheaton: Removed from injury report
Wheaton was removed from the Bears' injury report entirely Thursday, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.
Wheaton's full practice Wednesday was accompanied by a finger injury, but with his name off the report, he seems to be in line for his Bears debut Sunday versus the Steelers. Due to long-term absences for Cameron Meredith (knee) and Kevin White (shoulder), Wheaton will have a great opportunity to work his way up the pecking order at wide receiver. To date, Kendall Wright (shoulder) has been the go-to wideout, so Wheaton may endure some growing pains as he grows accustomed to quarterback Mike Glennon.
