Bears' Markus Wheaton: Ruled out for Week 1

Wheaton (finger) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wheaton was able to turn in a pair of limited practices this week, but the Bears will give him a little extra time to recover from a broken finger. According to Biggs, Wheaton was able to run on the field prior to Sunday's game without protection on his hand, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up in Week 2. As for the opener, Wheaton's absence could loom large for an already depleted Bears receiving corps, as Kevin White and Kendall Wright are now in line to see an even larger share of the snaps at the wideout spots.