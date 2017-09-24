Bears' Markus Wheaton: Silent in Chicago debut
Wheaton was held without a catch in Sunday's victory over the Steelers.
Wheaton was making his season debut after missing time with a broken finger. He was only targeted twice, but with Chicago playing the majority of this contest with a lead, they relied heavily upon their rushing attack, and Mike Glennon threw just 22 passes. With the Bears in desperate need of playmakers at the wide receiver position, he easily could find himself seeing significant targets in games that the team finds themselves playing from behind, but he's hard to trust as a fantasy option right now.
