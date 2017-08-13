Bears' Markus Wheaton: Suffers new injury
Wheaton left Sunday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
After missing the first two weeks of training camp due to an appendectomy, Wheaton only made it through one practice before suffering a new ailment. He was expected to have the inside track to a spot in three-wide sets, but his continued absence from training camp could open the door for Kendall Wright or Victor Cruz to grab the role instead. Cameron Meredith and Kevin White are expected to get most of the snaps in two-wide sets, with Meredith offering the versatility to slide into the slot when the team goes three-wide.
