Bears' Markus Wheaton: Takes part in workout Monday

Wheaton (groin) participated in the Bears' team workout Monday, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Finger and groin injuries have limited Wheaton to just three games this season, with his last appearance coming back in Week 5 against the Vikings. Though Wheaton had been serving in a starting role for the Bears, he was unable to find much traction in the passing game, catching one ball for nine yards in those contests. While Wheaton has been out, Mitchell Trubisky has since replaced Mike Glennon as the Bears' starting quarterback, but the offensive game plans have still skewed run heavy, which likely won't translate to many targets for Wheaton once he's back to full health.