Wheaton underwent surgery this week to repair his broken left pinky and there is no current timetable for his return, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wheaton originally broke the finger during Sunday's practice, not long after returning from an appendectomy that kept him sidelined for nearly two full weeks. Without a clear timeline regarding Wheaton's potential return, Kendall Wright and Victory Cruz will have an opportunity to improve their stock as they battle for the No. 3 spot at wide receiver.