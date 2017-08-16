Bears' Markus Wheaton: Undergoes surgery on broken finger
Wheaton underwent surgery this week to repair his broken left pinky and there is no current timetable for his return, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Wheaton originally broke the finger during Sunday's practice, not long after returning from an appendectomy that kept him sidelined for nearly two full weeks. Without a clear timeline regarding Wheaton's potential return, Kendall Wright and Victory Cruz will have an opportunity to improve their stock as they battle for the No. 3 spot at wide receiver.
More News
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Exits practice with broken finger•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Suffers new injury•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Back on practice field Saturday•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Expects return in two weeks•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Out indefinitely following appendectomy•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...