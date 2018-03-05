Wheaton likely will be released by the Bears, Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Signed to a two-year, $11 million contract last offseason, Wheaton caught three passes for 51 yards in 11 games with the Bears. His only chance of staying in Chicago would be accepting a major pay cut to compete for a spot at the bottom of the roster. With Kendall Wright, Dontrelle Inman and Cameron Meredith (knee) all set to become unrestricted free agents, the Bears figure to aggressively address their wideout group in free agency and/or the draft. Kevin White (shoulder) figures to get another shot with the team in the final year of his rookie contract, but the Bears don't want to be in the position of depending on a player who has made only five appearances in three professional seasons. Wheaton has dealt with injury issues of his own, missing five games last season and 13 in 2016 with the Steelers. He does at least seem to be healthy at the moment.