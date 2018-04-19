Bears' Marlon Brown: Signs with Chicago
Brown signed a contract with the Bears on Thursday, Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun Times reports.
Brown didn't play in 2017 after being waived by Denver before the start of the regular season. He last saw regular season action while with the Ravens in 2015, recording 112 yards on 14 catches in 10 games. He'll be looking to get a spot near the bottom of the Bears' receiver depth chart in 2018.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...