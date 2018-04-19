Brown signed a contract with the Bears on Thursday, Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun Times reports.

Brown didn't play in 2017 after being waived by Denver before the start of the regular season. He last saw regular season action while with the Ravens in 2015, recording 112 yards on 14 catches in 10 games. He'll be looking to get a spot near the bottom of the Bears' receiver depth chart in 2018.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories