Goodwin exited Thursday's game against the Lions with a foot injury.
Prior to his departure from the contest, Goodwin hadn't recorded a catch. In his absence, Darnell Mooney, Damiere Byrd and Jakeem Grant are next up for the Bears' wideout snaps.
More News
-
Bears' Marquise Goodwin: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Bears' Marquise Goodwin: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Bears' Marquise Goodwin: First big game of season•
-
Bears' Marquise Goodwin: Highest yardage total of season•
-
Bears' Marquise Goodwin: Best game since Week 1•
-
Bears' Marquise Goodwin: Best performance since Week 1•