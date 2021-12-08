Goodwin (foot) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
This marks the first time Goodwin has practiced in any capacity since suffering a foot injury that kept him out for Week 13's contest against the Cardinals - his first absence this season. Fellow wideout Allen Robinson (hamstring) also returned to practice as a limited participant Wednesday. This is positive news for the Bears, who could have all three of their top wide receivers available Sunday against the Packers alongside Justin Fields (ribs) after the rookie quarterback missed the last two games.