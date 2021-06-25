Goodwin displayed his elite speed on multiple occasions during the Bears' offseason program and could give the team another deep threat, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Goodwin opted out of the 2020 season after signing with the Eagles, so his last action came back in 2019, when he racked up just 12 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown over nine games. He's not locked into consistent playing time with Chicago, so a good training camp to follow his good start in the Windy City could go a long way to getting him on the field consistently this fall.