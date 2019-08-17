Bears' Marvin Hall: Continues inefficient play
Hall caught one of four targets for four yards and carried one time for an additional two yards during Friday's 32-13 preseason loss against the Giants.
Hall finished fourth on the team in targets, but he only managed to bring in one of his looks for a short gain. He also failed to impress on special teams, losing 15 yards on two punt returns and gaining 16 yards on his only kick return. While he's been given a shot to step up during camp, he's failed to translate those results to the field as he's hauled in just one of six looks through two exhibition contests. Many of the team's skill position players should be more involved next Saturday against the Colts, which could leave mere scraps for Hall as he looks to prove himself.
