Bears' Marvin Hall: Gets start against Carolina
Hall failed catch either of the two passes thrown his way in Chicago's 23-13 loss to the Panthers.
With most of the regular skill-position players sitting this one out, Hall found himself in the starting lineup, but the empty box score didn't reflect that. He also started as both the kickoff and punt returner, both being positions he could potentially fill as a backup during the season. However, he'll be in a battle to make the team on a crowded depth chart, and should he make the final 53, it's unlikely that he'll see enough playing time to be a fantasy factor.
