Hall signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Friday.

Hall offers the Bears wideout depth behind Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller (shoulder) and Cordarrelle Patterson, and projects to make most of his impact on special teams if he earns a spot on the 53-man roster. The 25-year-old had 10 receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown in 16 games with the Falcons last season.

