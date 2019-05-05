Bears' Mathieu Betts: Inks deal with Chicago

The Bears signed Baron as an undrafted free agent, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Betts is a rare product from Canadian college football, but was able to win two national championships in his time at Laval University. The Quebec native recorded 35.5 sacks in his career and was drafted third overall in the 2019 CFL draft. Betts will certainly have a chance to make the roster following a decorated college career.