Adams (shoulder) recorded four tackles during the Bears' preseason finale against the Browns.
Adams suffered an unspecified right shoulder injury during Chicago's previous preseason outing against Seattle, though he looks to be healthy once again given his participation Saturday. The fifth-year linebacker recorded 10 tackles while playing all but one of his 349 total snaps on special teams with the Colts last year, and his familiarity with new Bears defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus should greatly improve his chances to survive the team's final roster cuts Tuesday.