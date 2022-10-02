site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Matt Adams: Officially out
RotoWire Staff
Oct 2, 2022
Adams (hamstring) is inactive Sunday against the Giants.
Adams was considered doubtful coming into the day, so his absence is not a surprise. Joe Thomas, who was recently signed to the active roster, will likely see the majority of snaps at outside linebacker.
