Bears' Matt Adams: Out for Week 3
Adams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Adams practiced in full Wednesday, only to miss practice the rest of the week. He played primarily on special teams through the first two games of the season, logging six total tackles.
