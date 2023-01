Adams notched two tackles in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with 26 tackles and a forced fumble over 10 games played.

Adams missed seven games with a calf injury, and in the nine games he played, he had two or fewer tackles in six of them. However, on a per-game basis, this was the most productive year of his five-year career. After playing about 20 snaps per game, he'll likely compete for a depth role next year as an unrestricted free agent.