The Bears signed Alexander to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Alexander spent most of the 2025 season on the Bears' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. His lone appearance came in Week 17 against the Packers, when he played one snap on offense without showing up on the box score otherwise. Alexander has appeared in eight regular-season games since entering the league in 2022 as an undrafted free agent, and he'll be a member of Chicago's 90-man roster when the offseason officially starts Feb. 9. That gives the Florida International product an opportunity to participate in offseason programs and make a positive impression on the coaching staff ahead of training camp in July.