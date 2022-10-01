Badgley was signed to the Bears' practice squad Saturday and immediately elevated to the active roster with Cairo Santos (personal) not set to travel with the team for Sunday's contest against the Giants.

The Bears still have Santos listed as questionable despite the fact he's not traveling with the team to New York, but given the move to immediately elevate Badgley from the practice squad, it sure seems as if the veteran will make his 2022 debut for Chicago. Badgley played in 13 games last season with the Colts and Titans converting 18 of his 22 tries. With possible rainy conditions on the horizon, don't expect the 27-year-old to have a ton of opportunities if he does ultimately end up starting Sunday.