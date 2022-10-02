Badgley will serve as the Bears' placekicker in Sunday's game against the Giants, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Badgley signed with the Bears on Saturday and will now start for the team in place of Cairo Santos (personal). The veteran converted 18 of his 22 field-goal tries across 13 games between the Colts and Titans last season, but rain and wind could impact Sunday's contest and therefore limit kicking opportunities.