Bears' Michael Burton: Receives one carry in finale
Burton had one carry for zero yards while catching his only target for zero yards in the Week 17 loss to the Vikings to end his season with four carries for eight yards and two receptions for nine yards in 16 games.
Burton played fewer than 20 offensive snaps in every game, and he usually played in short-yardage situations when a fullback was needed in the formation. He'll go into the last year of a two-year contract, and it's unlikely that his role will be much different than it was in 2017.
