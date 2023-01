Ojemudia didn't post a tackle in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with no statistics over two games played.

Ojemudia was signed by the Bears ahead of Week 17 after spending time with the Broncos earlier in the season. While with Denver, he played two defensive snaps and 23 snaps on special teams. He's under contract with the team through the 2023 season, and he'll likely compete for a roster spot in training camp.