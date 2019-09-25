Play

Davis didn't practice Wednesday for personal reasons, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Davis' absence wasn't touched on by the Bears, but he'll have two more chances to make an appearance at practice this week. In the end, he's a distant third in the team's pecking order at running back behind David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen.

