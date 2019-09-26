Play

Davis (personal) didn't practice Thursday.

Davis was absent Wednesday to tend to a personal issue, and while he was present at Thursday's session, he didn't take the practice field, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. It's unclear if Davis is in danger of missing Sunday's game versus the Vikings, but Friday's injury report will give a sense of his potential to play.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories