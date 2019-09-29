Play

Davis (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Vikings.

Davis missed valuable time in practice and meetings this week due to a personal matter, so coach Matt Nagy has opted to keep him in street clothes Week 4. With Davis out, the Bears will be down to just two healthy running backs (David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen).

