Bears' Mike Davis: Joined by rookie in backfield
Chicago drafted David Montgomery in the third round to compete with Davis and Tarik Cohen for backfield snaps, Rich Campbell of The Chicago Tribune reports.
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to Philadelphia in late March a couple weeks after signing Davis to a two-year, $6 million contract that includes a $2 million signing bonus. The financial commitment hints at a significant role on offense, while the decision to trade up for Montgomery suggests the Bears want more upside than they could get from a Davis-Cohen backfield pairing. With Cohen locked in as the top pass-catching threat, Davis will battle the rookie for what should be a large number of carries. Chicago ranked sixth in the NFL last season with a 45.2 percent run-play rate, often nursing leads thanks to a dominant defense.
