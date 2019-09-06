Davis rushed five times for 19 yards and brought in six of seven targets for 17 yards in the Bears' 10-3 loss to the Packers on Thursday.

Davis' modest rushing yardage total nevertheless led the Bears on the night, while his six grabs checked in behind only Tarik Cohen and Allen Robinson. At least for the opener, Davis appears to be the complementary back to rookie David Montgomery, with Cohen not seeing any rushing attempts Thursday. Davis' ability to also serve as an effective receiver seemingly helps to make his case for snaps even stronger. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how the workload behind Montgomery is divided in a Week 2 interconference battle against the Broncos, a game where Chicago will undoubtedly strive for much more offensive cohesiveness than it displayed versus the Packers.