Davis carried two times for three yards and caught one pass for five yards in the Bears' 17-16 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Davis was given one chance to make a difference in the ball game, as he had a carry on a third down and short, but failed to convert his opportunity. He's had a total of 11 yards since the season opener, and he would need an injury in the Chicago backfield to become a useful fantasy option.

