Bears' Mike Davis: Nearly invisible
Davis had three carries for one yard in Chicago's 16-14 victory over Denver on Sunday.
After leading the Bears' backfield last week, this week was an entirely different story as David Montgomery saw 19 touches and dominated the running back workload. There certainly should be games in which Davis will be needed, since the team seems to like him as a pass-catching back, but it's quite possible that the torch has just been passed to Montgomery. However, it might not be wise to drop Davis until that transition becomes a trend.
