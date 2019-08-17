Bears' Mike Davis: Not involved in Giants game
Davis did not play during Friday's 32-13 preseason loss to the Giants.
The team rested many key players for this one, and although Davis wasn't officially listed as out for the contest, he remained on the sidelines throughout. The 26-year-old involvement in this one would've clearly placed him behind Tarik Cohen and David Montgomery in the pecking order, so this situation could be worth monitoring. Davis' next chance to contribute will come next Saturday against the Colts.
