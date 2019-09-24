Davis had one rush for two yards in Chicago's 31-15 win against Washington on Monday.

Davis didn't get his carry until the waning moments of a double-digit win while David Montgomery continued his role as the primary running back for the second week in a row. After Davis touched the football 11 times in Week 1, his four touches over the past two games have moved his fantasy value to merely a depth player in deeper leagues.

