Davis and Tarik Cohen are left atop the Bears' depth chart after the team traded Jordan Howard to Philadelphia on Thursday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Bears telegraphed Howard's eventual departure earlier in March when they signed Davis to a two-year, $6 million contract, with 50 percent guaranteed including a $2 million signing bonus (per overthecap.com). While his track record as a runner doesn't compare to the man he's replacing, Davis is a much better pass catcher than Howard, potentially making the 26-year-old a better fit for coach Matt Nagy. The 2015 fourth-round pick averaged just 2.9 yards on 122 carries his first three seasons in the NFL, eventually breaking out in 2018 with a 112-514-4 rushing line (4.6 YPC) and 34-214-1 receiving line in 15 games for Seattle. Although he's no match for Cohen in terms of explosiveness or receiving ability, Davis does have about three inches and 35 pounds on his new teammate, making him the likely choice for the bulk of first-down carries as well as short-yardage/goal-line work. Of course, the Bears still have time to supplement their backfield with a draft pick and/or late free-agent signing.