Bears' Mike Davis: Starts preseason opener
Davis rushed three times for nine yards and was not targeted in Thursday night's 23-13 preseason loss to the Panthers.
Davis started at running back but was only asked to play Chicago's opening series. The veteran punctuated that cameo with a 12-yard rush, but netted negative yards on his other two totes. While he watched comfortably from the sideline thereafter, rookie third-rounder David Montgomery totaled 46 yards and a touchdown on his six touches. Going forward, Davis and Montgomery could see a more even split of preseason playing time, but Thursday's outing did little to slow the momentum Montgomery seemingly possesses in the quest to earn the Bears' top rushing role.
