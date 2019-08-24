Bears' Mike Davis: Taking seat Saturday
Davis isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game at Indianapolis, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The same goes for fellow running backs David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen. As Week 1 approaches, Montgomery appears as if he'll be the first option for early-down reps out of the Bears backfield, but Davis could make a play for the gig. Regarding Cohen, he's in line to serve as the primary pass-catching option yet again.
