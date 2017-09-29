Bears' Mike Glennon: Another cavalcade of turnovers Thursday

Glennon completed 21 of 33 passes for 218 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in Thursday's 35-14 loss to the Packers. He netted zero yards on his sole rush and lost two fumbles.

The free-agent acquisition looks to be on the precipice of a benching following a third consecutive turnover-laden performance. Glennon committed the first of two fumbles on a sack by Clay Matthews on the first Bears offensive play and then saw a shotgun snap karoom off his leg and get covered up by the Packers on the following possession. Glennon would also subsequently be picked by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix shortly before halftime and Kentrell Brice late in the third period, giving him a quartet of miscues. He did generate his second-best yards per attempt figure (6.61) of the first four weeks, but in leading the offense on only one sustained drive before garbage time, he essentially put up an empty stat line. It remains to be seen if the 11-day window before an Oct. 9 MNF home date with the Vikings prompts head coach John Fox to pull the trigger on starting 2017 first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky over Glennon in that contest.