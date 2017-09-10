Bears' Mike Glennon: Can't complete comeback in loss to Falcons
Glennon completed 26 of 40 pass attempts for 213 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Falcons.
Glennon couldn't get much going early, but he found a rhythm on short and intermediate completions before pulling his team back in the game with a 19-yard touchdown completion to Tarik Cohen. He then led the offense inside the five-yard line with a chance to win inside the final minute, only to see the rally killed by a sack on fourth down. All things considered, it was a respectable debut for Glennon, although he hardly put up spectacular numbers. He should remain the starter for next week's matchup against the Bucs.
More News
-
Bears' Mike Glennon: Solid performance in Sunday win•
-
Bears' Mike Glennon: Starting again Saturday•
-
Bears' Mike Glennon: Shows improvement in second preseason game Saturday•
-
Bears' Mike Glennon: Poor showing in Bears debut•
-
Bears' Mike Glennon: Set to open 2017 at starting quaterback•
-
Bears' Mike Glennon: Planned starter for Chicago•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...