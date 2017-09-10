Bears' Mike Glennon: Can't complete comeback in loss to Falcons

Glennon completed 26 of 40 pass attempts for 213 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Falcons.

Glennon couldn't get much going early, but he found a rhythm on short and intermediate completions before pulling his team back in the game with a 19-yard touchdown completion to Tarik Cohen. He then led the offense inside the five-yard line with a chance to win inside the final minute, only to see the rally killed by a sack on fourth down. All things considered, it was a respectable debut for Glennon, although he hardly put up spectacular numbers. He should remain the starter for next week's matchup against the Bucs.