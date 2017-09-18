Bears' Mike Glennon: Getting at least one more start

Bears coach John Fox said he won't consider benching Glennon ahead of a Week 3 game against the Steelers, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Glennon turned the ball over on each of Chicago's first three possessions en route to a 26-point halftime deficit in Sunday's 29-7 loss to Tampa Bay. He did end up with a 300-yard game and finally ended the shutout with a 14-yard scoring pass in the final two minutes, but it was far from enough to make up for the disastrous first half. Glennon was competent in a 23-17 loss to the Falcons the previous week, and it seems the Bears are in no rush to get Mitch Trubisky on the field. Of course, the evaluation could change within a few weeks if Glennon doesn't improve. The Bears should at least add Markus Wheaton (finger) to a weak receiving corps soon.