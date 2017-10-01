Bears' Mike Glennon: Job not safe
Bears head coach John Fox said following Thursday's 35-14 loss that the team will "evaluate everything," including Glennon as the starting quarterback, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports.
Glennon was responsible for four turnovers in Thursday's loss to Green Bay and has eight turnovers the last three weeks. Fox has another week to consider giving the starting job to rookie first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky.
