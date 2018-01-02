Bears' Mike Glennon: Limited to clipboard duty for 12 games
After starting the first four games of 2017, Glennon became Mitchell Trubisky's backup and didn't take a snap in the last 12 games of the year, ending the campaign with 833 yards and four touchdowns to go with five interceptions.
While functioning as the starter, he won one of four starts, but he easily could've had a win against the Falcons after having two dropped passes in the end zone on the final drive as time expired. He'll be one of the better backups in the league, as he'll go into the second of a three-year deal with the Bears in 2018, but even if he makes starts, it's unlikely he'll be anything more than a fantasy starter in leagues that start two quarterbacks.
