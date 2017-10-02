Bears' Mike Glennon: Loses starting job to Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky will replace Gennon as the starter Week 5 against the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Glennon has completed 66.4 percent of his attempts in an ultra-conservative passing attack, but he's averaging only 6.0 yards per attempt and has already thrown five interceptions. While the Bears' lack of receiving talent was part of the problem, Glennon only made matters worse with his poor decision-making and shaky accuracy. Trubisky at least offers some upside thanks to his mobility and arm strength. The Bears won't have much incentive to turn back to Glennon, regardless of how Trubisky performs.