Bears' Mike Glennon: Poor showing in Bears debut
Glennon struggled in his Bears debut Thursday, completing 2-of-8 passes for 28 yards with an interception that was taken back for a touchdown.
While it's too early in the preseason to suggest Glennon is at any risk of losing his grip on the starting job, Thursday's outing was not particularly encouraging. He struggled to get into a rhythm and completed a paltry 25 percent of his passes while averaging 2.5 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, rookie Mitchell Trubisky shined against the Broncos, albeit against their second and third-team defenses. Still, Trubisky's strong showing will put the pressure on Glennon to perform in Chicago's next preseason game.
More News
-
Bears' Mike Glennon: Set to open 2017 at starting quaterback•
-
Bears' Mike Glennon: Planned starter for Chicago•
-
Bears' Mike Glennon: Won't face immediate competition from Trubisky•
-
Bears' Mike Glennon: Officially signs with Chicago•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Glennon: Will sign with Bears•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Glennon: Could be key target for Bears•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...