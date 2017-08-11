Bears' Mike Glennon: Poor showing in Bears debut

Glennon struggled in his Bears debut Thursday, completing 2-of-8 passes for 28 yards with an interception that was taken back for a touchdown.

While it's too early in the preseason to suggest Glennon is at any risk of losing his grip on the starting job, Thursday's outing was not particularly encouraging. He struggled to get into a rhythm and completed a paltry 25 percent of his passes while averaging 2.5 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, rookie Mitchell Trubisky shined against the Broncos, albeit against their second and third-team defenses. Still, Trubisky's strong showing will put the pressure on Glennon to perform in Chicago's next preseason game.