Bears' Mike Glennon: Set to open 2017 at starting quaterback

In a quote from general manager Ryan Pace, Mike Glennon is the Bears starting quarterback, Brad Biggs on Twitter reports.

Up until this point, this news was widely assumed by beat writers, but now there's confirmation from the organization that Glennon will be under center to start the year. However, should he struggle, or if the team's having a poor season, it's certainly possible that first-round draft choice Mitch Trubisky could be called upon to make starts during the year. For now, Glennon should be considered a low-end backup fantasy quarterback, as he'll be in charge of what's expected to be a run-first offense.