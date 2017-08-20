Bears' Mike Glennon: Shows improvement in second preseason game Saturday
Glennon completed 13-of-18 passes for 89 yards along with a touchdown and interception Saturday against the Cardinals.
Glennon looked more relaxed than he did in the preseason opener, but he threw an interception after moving the Bears deep into Arizona territory. Fortunately, he bounced back two drives later to lead the team on a touchdown drive. His numbers could've been better, but when he threw a deep pass to Cameron Meredith, the defender grabbed Meredith and a penalty was called, which might have negated a big play. This performance certainly didn't hurt him in his quest to be the Week 1 starter.
