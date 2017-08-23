Glennon will start Saturday's preseason game in Tennessee, Adam Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Glennon continues to serve in the role expected of a player earning $15 million annually. However, Wednesday's announcement from head coach John Fox comes on the heels of a practice in which Mitch Trubisky took some reps with the first-team offense, marking the rookie's first such action. Due to their respective preseason performances -- Glennon has posted a miserable 49.7 QB rating versus Trubisky's 111.4 -- the veteran may be losing his grip on the starting role. Another disappointing outing Saturday could be the death knell.